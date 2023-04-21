Azerbaijan, Korea eye issues of cooperation

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Deputy of Korean National Assembly Seo Byong Sun discussed bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Mammadov noted with satisfaction the organization of a number of events in March 2022 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Korea, as well as the exchange of congratulatory letters between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Mammadov noted the dynamics of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea at a high level, stressed the importance of the directions and mechanisms of the Azerbaijani-Korean bilateral cooperation. In particular, the ministerial political consultations between the two countries and other bilateral meetings held in Korea in July 2022 were noted with satisfaction.

Touching upon the economic relations between the two countries, the Deputy Minister noted the registration of 77 South Korean investment companies in our country and highly appreciated the intention of Korean companies to participate in the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Mammadov provided the opposite side with detailed information on the demining process in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, mine danger in general, the failure of the Armenian side to provide maps of minefields, as well as on the process of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, it was noted that agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between several cities of the two countries. In particular, the signing last year of a protocol of intent on cooperation between the cities of Shusha and Andon was noted.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.