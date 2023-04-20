Black Sea gas is ready for the torch: a ceremony to be launched on April 20, at 20.23

By News Centre

The Black Sea natural gas reaching the ground started to burn in Filyos. With the ceremony to be held today (April 20) with the participation of President Erdogan, TPAO General Manager Melih Han Bilgin said, “We have delivered the gas we discovered in the depths of the Black Sea to land. Mr. President, we have kept our promise, we have completed the task you gave us.”

Melih Han Bilgin, Chairman and General Manager of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), made statements on his social media accounts regarding the transportation of natural gas discovered in the depths of the Black Sea to land. "We are in the peace of having completed the task given to us by our President on this path we set out with the prayers of our nation," the General Manager of TPAO said.

Natural gas reached the land in Filyos

In the video post made on TPAO's social media account, it said: "On the way we started with the goal of an Energy Independent Turkiye; we kept our promise by working with determination, patience and faith, and we successfully brought the Black Sea gas to the Sakarya Gas Field Land Facility. We are ready for the Black Sea Natural Gas Commissioning Ceremony. We are ready for the Black Sea Natural Gas Commissioning Ceremony. We are grateful to everyone who gave their hearts.” On the other hand, the test processes of the natural gas delivered to the land by drone at the combustion unit at Filyos Natural Gas Processing Facility were also included in the images.

710 billion cubic meters of gas reserves found

It is predicted that the Black Sea gas, which will directly contribute to Turkiye's energy needs and economy, will contribute billions of Turkish liras to the economy while being transported to land. With the connection of 710 billion cubic meters of Black Sea gas to the network, it is expected to save billions of liras, the current price of which is 10 lira per cubic meter. He worked for the first natural gas discovery made in 2020, 170 kilometers off Zonguldak, and then for the introduction of domestic gas, where more than 8,000 personnel on land and more than 2,000 personnel at sea have worked in three shifts for more than two years.

50 support ships on duty

In addition to Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni drilling vessels from Turkiye's marine energy fleet, about 50 support vessels are working on the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project. Some 40 thousand data collection points are used in the project. O?uzhan Akyener, Head of the Turkish Energy Strategies and Policy Research Center (TESPAM), said that 10 million cubic meters of gas per day can meet 5-6 percent of Turkiye's annual consumption and this will have many direct or indirect contributions to the economy. "If we multiply 10 million cubic meters by 10 based on today's EP?A? average spot sales price, it means a daily income of 100 million liras. In the second phase, this will increase to approximately 400 million liras," Akyener said.

It will strengthen our hand

Expressing that the economic value will increase with the increase in natural gas production, Akyener said, “Assuming that we produce 3.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and taking the spot market prices of EP?A? as an average of 10 liras, the contribution of the first phase gas to the economy will be approximately 35 billion liras.” Pointing out that Turkiye will sit on the table stronger in a period when natural gas contracts expire, Akyener said, “We will approach new natural gas contracts with the eye of a satisfied buyer. You renew contracts as they expire. By saying, "I already have natural gas," you can cut the price as a full buyer."

In the first half of May

Black Sea gas, which will reduce foreign dependency on energy and contribute significantly to the economy of Turkiye, which imports approximately 60 billion cubic meters of gas annually, will be processed at the TPAO Filyos facility. It is aimed to deliver domestic gas to homes in the first half of May. Some five of the ten wells planned within the scope of Phase-1 will be commissioned after today's ceremony, and the remaining five wells will be commissioned at the end of September. With the transition to Phase-2 production in 2026, daily gas production will reach 40 million cubic meters and 60 million cubic meters in Phase-3. In Phase-2, it is aimed to meet all the needs of the houses in Turkiye with domestic gas.