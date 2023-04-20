Gobustan rock carvings in spotlight on Int'l Day for Monuments and Sites

Laman Ismayilova

Gobustan rock carvings in art have been in the spotlight on International Day for Monuments and Sites.

The Day is observed on April 18 worldwide to raise awareness of cultural heritage diversity, the vulnerability of sites and monuments, and the measures needed to maintain and conserve them, Azernews reports.

The event themed "Gobustan rock carvings in art" was organized by Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve at Baku Museum Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Director of Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve Vugar Isayev briefed the guests on the history of the International Day for Monuments and Sites as well as its celebration in Azerbaijan.

"This significant day was designated by UNESCO 1983 on the initiative of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in order to draw people's attention to the protection of monuments and historical places. The International Day for Monuments and Sites is also widely celebrated in Azerbaijan. Every year on this date, various events and exhibitions are organized in order to promote the preservation of monuments and historical places in reserves and historical places. Protecting the historical monuments of our country is the civic duty of every Azerbaijani. We are proud of our ancient history and historical monuments. As we know, during the leadership of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, great attention was paid to the preservation and protection of historical monuments. Now this tradition is continued by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev," said Vugar Isayev.

Head of the State Service for Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Sabina Hajiyeva thanked the event organizers and stressed the importance of the exhibition.

"Every Azerbaijani citizen knows the value of the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve for Azerbaijan. Gobustan monuments are also equally important for the whole world. I am sure that the issue of preservation and protection of our historical sites will be always kept in mind not only on this significant day. Because this is both our past and our future," she said.

People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Honored Art Worker, Art Critic Ziyadkhan Aliyev, Honored Artist of Nakhchivan, MP Ulviyya Hamzayeva spoke about the spiritual significance of Gobustan monuments for Azerbaijani people.

In their remarks, they noted that Gobustan has always been a source of inspiration for artists and creative people. Handicrafts displayed in the exhibition demonstrate Azerbaijani artists' deep love and respect to national culture and history.

Gobustan petroglyphs make it possible to trace the history and culture. They will always be the research object of scientists and source of inspiration for artists.

Note that Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at the foot of the mountain Jingirdag and on the top of Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars. These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.

Nearly 100 handicrafts were demonstrated as part of the exhibition.

The national artists brilliantly reflected Gobustan rock paintings in their paintings, sculptures, ceramics, graphic works, batiks, carpets and other art works.