Istanbul Finance Center to facilitate capital flow into Türkiye - President Erdogan

Istanbul Finance Center (IFC) will facilitate the flow of capital to our country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the center.

Erdogan pointed out that the activities of the IFC will contribute to the country's economy.

Moreover, once the phase related to the relocation of banks to the center is completed, important banking and financial institutions from abroad are expected to be attracted to the IFC. The center will cover 1.3 million square meters of office space, 100,000 square meters of a shopping center, a conference center for 2,100 people, and a five-star hotel. Meanwhile, this project was prepared in 2012 combining various institutions from insurance companies to banks into a single center.