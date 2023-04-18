Presentation of book dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev held in Russia

Rena Murshud

The presentation of the scientific monograph "Heydar Aliyev - a view from Russia" took place at the Novosibirsk State University of Economics and Management (NSUEU).

According to Azernews, the monograph was published with the support of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg. The authors are Professor of the Novosibirsk State Technical University Mikhail Chernyakov and Associate Professor of the Novosibirsk State University of Economics and Management Kamal Akberov, scientific editor - head of the department of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Candidate of Historical Sciences Jabi Bakhramov.

The authors noted that the monograph "Heydar Aliyev - a view from Russia" is the first scientific study of the legacy of Heydar Aliyev in Russia. They stressed that by studying the documents related to the national leader, they rediscovered this person for themselves, noting that Heydar Aliyev always proceeded from the interests of his people, and thus managed to unite thousands of people around him, became the leader of his people.

Opening the event, member of the editorial board of the book, Acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg Shohrat Mustafayev spoke about the exceptional role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the history of the former USSR and Azerbaijan. Expressing gratitude to all those who assisted in the publication of the book, the diplomat noted that it reflected the most important milestones in the life and political past of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

NSUEM Vice-Rector Vladimir Romashin stressed that it would be useful for university students to study the legacy of Heydar Aliyev.

“It was the wise decisions of Heydar Aliyev that made it possible to attract the first foreign investments to Azerbaijan, the economy of the republic reached a new level,” he said, adding that Heydar Aliyev is a person who went down in history.

Deputy Minister of Education of the Novosibirsk region Svetlana Korolkova noted that Heydar Aliyev was the leader of all Azerbaijanis. Wherever he was, Aliyev found an opportunity to meet with representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora. He always highly appreciated the feasible contribution that the Azerbaijanis of the world make to the development of their homeland. The life and work of Heydar Aliyev are a real school for young people.”

Mais Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Novosibirsk Region, brought to the attention of those present that the presentation dedicated to the study of the heritage of the outstanding political figure Heydar Aliyev was of great importance.

“We have witnessed interest in the personality of Heydar Aliyev among the students of NSUE, one of the ten best universities in Russia. This is certainly an important factor. The centenary of Heydar Aliyev is widely celebrated not only in Azerbaijan, but all over the world, including Russia. We, Azerbaijanis living in Russia, also contribute to the study and popularization of Heydar Aliyev's philosophy,” M. Mammadov said.

Anna Lopareva, head of the Department for Nationalities Affairs and Interaction with Religious Organizations of the Novosibirsk Region, in turn, said that Azerbaijanis living in Novosibirsk are distinguished by exemplary behavior and this is an indicator of their upbringing in the right environment, respect for their history and traditions. Of course, the merits of Heydar Aliyev in the formation of Azerbaijani thinking and ideas are undeniable, the head of the department added.

At the end of the event, the participants were given copies of the book signed by the authors, and a film dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev was shown.