Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Qabil Ashirov

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relieved Serjan Abdikarimov from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Instead of him, Alim Bayel was appointed as a new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Alim Bayel was born in 1984 in Taraz. He did his bachelor in Business Administration in the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, and his master degree in Public Administration in the George Washington University.

The new Kazakh ambassador Alim Bayel worked as the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Turkiye.

We should note that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on the 30th of August 1992. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan was opened on the 9th of January 1993. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan was opened on the 1st of March 2004. The Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau (Kazakhstan) was established in 2008.