Possibility of another war: Military expert talks on Armenian provocations

Sabina Mammadli

Armenia can not seem to seize fabricating fake news or provocations: one day it is cries about the "blockade” and “humanitarian crisis” on the Lachin-Khankandi road, another - reports about the shelling of Armenian positions by the Azerbaijani army. All of this leads back to deep-rooted Azerbaijanophobia, which is constantly demonstrated in every aspect of Armenian society and government despite its tireless attempt to come out as a victim.

Just this morning, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry flatly denied the reports of the Armenian Defense Ministry about the alleged firing in the direction of Zod of Basarkechar region. Similarly, just a few days ago, on April 11, Armenian armed forces stationed in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin District, which they, again, expectedly blamed on the Azerbaijani side.

However, Armenian MP Armen Khachatryan did admit that the incident of April 11 at the border was the fault of the Armenian side.

"Azerbaijanis demanded to stop engineering work, we gave a worthy answer, and military actions arose from this answer," Khachatryan said, Armenian media reported.

All of this indicates that Armenia carries out deliberate provocations. Yerevan seems to not be able to accept new realities in the region and perhaps prepares for another war. Although, its resources have had long been exhausted.

In a comment for Azernews, Azerbaijani military expert Alparslan Imamquliyev talked about Armenian provocations and what they could mean.

The expert underlined that the provocation carried out against the Azerbaijani national flag once again serves to prove that the Armenian public hasn’t given up on revanchism.

“Armenia's political will and the army are performing aggressive actions against Azerbaijan. And today, serious measures are being taken in Armenia to develop the army, “ the expert stated.

However, he pointed out that this shouldn’t worry Azerbaijan in any way as Azerbaijani servicemen are permanently on duty and working with a principle of one step forward.

“If Armenia is expecting a major war, our participation in anti-terrorist operations is inevitable,” the expert stressed.