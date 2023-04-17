Some 150,000 jobs to be created in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Approximately 150,000 jobs are expected to be created in the Karabakh economic region by 2030, Azernews reports, citing Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) telling at the scientific-practical conference held in Shamakhi on the topic "Investment attractiveness of the liberated territories".

“About 150,000 jobs are expected to be created in the Karabakh economic region by 2030. The expected number of jobs in the Aghdam Industrial Park is 5,000, 15-17 thousand in the agricultural sector, 1.5-2 thousand in the mining industry, 1.5-2 thousand in the tourism sector, and 10-11.5 thousand in the SME," Emin Huseynov stressed.

Another participant of the event, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Alakbarov noted that the Ministry has received over 1,400 applications related to activities in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

"Works on 73 investment projects covering the fields of industry, agriculture, trade, and services have already been started," he said.

He also noted that joint studies with bp on the construction of a solar power plant in the Jabrayl district are about to be completed.

"Over the past 2 years, more than AZN6.4bn ($3.8bn) have been allocated from the state budget for the restoration of liberated territories. Some AZN3bn ($1.8bn) has been allocated in the state budget of 2023 for the restoration of territories. The territories are being cleared of mines, and large infrastructure projects are being implemented. Large-scale restoration works are being carried out in Agdam, Fizuli, and Lachin, roads are being built, and buildings, hydroelectric power plants, and substations are being built. Joint research with bp on the construction of a solar power plant in Jabrayl is about to be completed. Reservoirs are being built in Shusha and Lachin, in Kondalanchay, Sugovushan reservoirs, and in Tartarchay. Repair and construction works are being carried out in the coastal and left coastal canals," he said.

Sahib Alakbarov noted that a water pipeline was built from the village of Zabukh in Zangila, and it is planned to start the construction of the Hekari reservoir and relevant water pipelines, which will provide clean drinking water to large areas in Karabakh and East Zangazur.