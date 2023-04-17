Azerbaijan approves procedure for directing available funds of State Social Protection Fund for investments - decree

The "Procedure for directing available funds of the State Social Protection Fund for investments and using investment income" has been approved in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In this regard, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

This Procedure has been developed in accordance with Article 19.1-2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Social Insurance" and defines the procedure for directing available funds of the State Social Protection Fund for investments and the use of investment income.