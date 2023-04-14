Azerbaijan, USA discuss prospects of development of military education

Prospects for the development of military education between Azerbaijan and the USA were discussed, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov visited the US National Defense University as part of his visit to the United States of America.

Getting acquainted with the university, Lieutenant General R. Tahirov met with the 17th President of the National Defense University (NDU) of the USA, Lieutenant General Michael T. Plehn.

The sides exchanged views on the study of the US military education system and NDU's experience in this field. Lieutenant General R.Tahirov gave detailed information about the newly established National Defense University in Azerbaijan.

The prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

In the end, a photo was taken.