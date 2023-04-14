Azerbaijan to complete restoration work on three reservoirs by October

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is planning to complete the restoration and repair works of three reservoirs in the Fuzuli District by October, representative of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC Dilgam Sharifov said.

According to him, the restoration and repair work are currently underway on the Kondalanchay-1 (built in 1951), Kondalanchay-2 (1962) and Ashaghi Kondalanchay (1980) water reservoirs in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli District.

The official stated that the state of all three reservoirs is urgent due to the neglect of 30 years. Therefore, the water in the reservoirs has been emptied, and repair works are being carried out in the dams, sub-irrigation facilities, and flood transmission channels. Work is done in parallel in all 3 reservoirs.

“Kondalanchay-1 reservoir has a water capacity of 3.9 million cubic meters, Kondalanchay-2 reservoir has a capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters, and Lower Kondalanchay reservoir has a water capacity of 9.5 million cubic meters. After the restoration of the reservoirs is completed, the residents of both liberated and non-occupied villages of the Fuzuli District will benefit from the water. As the dry season comes, it floods more in spring,” the source stated.

It was also noted that for this reason, a protective dam is being built on the water.

For nearly 30 years, Azerbaijan was denied and limited in its ability to use the waters of rivers and reservoirs on these territories. This also caused significant problems in the country's low-water regions.

In the post-war period, Azerbaijan is restoring all the reservoirs that were under occupation - Khudafarin, the largest reservoir with a capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, Giz Galasi, Sugovushan, Khachin, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, Ashaghi Kondalanchay, and Aghdamkand.

The Sugovushan reservoir was built in 1975 and provided water to the Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Goranboy, and other Districts. During the occupation, Armenia exerted pressure on Azerbaijan by blocking the watercourse but 30 years later, the water from Sugovushan again began to irrigate the 30,000 hectares of agricultural land, which were deprived of watering during the occupation.

The reservoir contains almost 6 million cubic meters of water, and the length of the canal is 5.2 km.