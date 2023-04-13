President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Kazakhstan: documents that cement ties with brotherly country

Elnur Enveroglu

April 10 started the week with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries. Following the arrival of President Ilham Aliyev at the airport, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials met the head of state.

Besides, an official welcome ceremony was held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the “Akorda” Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan with an arranged guard of honor.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. After the welcoming remarks, members of the Kazakhstani delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President. Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were performed. The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

During the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan, there was first a meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in a limited format. At the meeting, both presidents expressed their satisfactions and gratitude to each other.

First, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was glad to welcome his Azerbaijani counterpart on a visit, an official visit. Kazakh President also thanked President Ilham Aliyev for accepting his invitation. Then the President of Kazakhstan recalled his last visit to Baku which was in August 2022. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his visit was absolutely productive and gave a serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

“Now there is a need to touch base with each other, check the work that is being carried out by the governments of the two countries in pursuance of the instructions of the presidents,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

In his turn, President Ilham Aliyev also thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the invitation and for the hospitality.

“I would like to immediately express gratitude on my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani people for your respect for the memory of Heydar Aliyev. You noted what is being done on your instructions in Kazakhstan in order to express your attitude towards the memory of Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people. I am grateful to you for the fact that one of the central streets of the capital will be named after Heydar Aliyev, and also for the film. In general, we have always felt the good attitude of the entire people of Kazakhstan towards our country, and, for sure, you also felt it during your official visit to Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani President said as he addressed the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev also reminded President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the importance of reviewing the agenda in terms of taking new steps to strengthen bilateral relations.

“Less than a year has passed since your visit, but there is already a need to go over the agenda in terms of monitoring the implementation of our instructions and taking new steps to strengthen our interaction. As you noted, our countries have sincere and brotherly feelings for each other. This is a good basis for developing bilateral cooperation. As for the areas of cooperation, it will probably take a lot more time just to list them, because they practically cover all spheres of our life. Of course, in the current conditions, trade, economic, investment projects, projects related to transport and logistical infrastructure are naturally a priority. It is no coincidence that I have a very extensive delegation here with me, a lot of ministers and heads of state agencies are here as well. I am sure that within the framework of our visit to the fraternal land of Kazakhstan, members of the delegation will also actively interact, we will achieve good results and define another milestone as a result. So thank you again for your hospitality,” the Azerbaijani President said.

Further, there was also an expanded meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Addressing the meeting, heads of state spoke of strategic importance of relations between two countries in many spheres. In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan mentioned the historical roots of friendship between two countries.

“We have for centuries been connected through unbreakable bonds of friendship and mutual respect. Historical roots, geographical proximity and many years of close relations have been the basis for the deepening of cooperation between our countries. We are interested in further developing mutually beneficial relations. This is our common goal.

Azerbaijan is not just an important and reliable partner for us, it is also a brotherly and close state. Relying on the unshakable bonds of centuries-old friendship and mutual support, we have built effective interstate cooperation, which is developing in the spirit of true strategic partnership and alliance today. An active and trusting political dialogue has been established between our countries. Coordinated work is being carried out at the government level. There is constructive interaction within the framework of multilateral platforms. We have a solid contractual and legal framework, as more than 90 documents have already been signed,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Having expressed his gratitude for the invitation and the hospitality to his Kazakh counterpart once again, President Ilham Aliyev told the opportunities to clench ties based on mutual and brotherly attitudes.

“We are strengthening the positive background of our relations. Relations between peoples have a long history and have always been seen as relations between brothers. Today we are building our future on this solid foundation. The areas of cooperation that we have already discussed have great potential, primarily energy, transport and transit. It is no coincidence that our delegation includes heads of relevant bodies, and this is also the case with the delegation of Kazakhstan. There will be a great opportunity for them to discuss specific ways of resolving issues in order to remove all bureaucratic and administrative obstacles and make the Trans-Caspian corridor attractive from an economic point of view – not just from the point of view of geography and geopolitics. I think that there are ample opportunities for that,” the Azerbaijani President said.

Following the expanded meeting of the two president with the participations of delegations from both countries, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents was held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a "Protocol on establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan" and the joint statement of the heads of state.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Vugar Aliyev and General Director of Non-Profit Joint-Stock Company "Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" Raushan Kazhibayeva signed a “Memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation between the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Non-Profit Joint-Stock Company "Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan"”.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov and Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev signed a "Memorandum on scientific and cultural cooperation between the Baku International Multiculturalism Center and the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies of Kazakhstan".

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan”.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbayli and President of the “National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan” Republican Private Association Murat Zhurinov signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of science between the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov and President of "Otandastar Foundation " of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal Saparbekuly signed a “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Otandastar Foundation " of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali signed a “Memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.



