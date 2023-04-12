Azerbaijani minister holds meeting with various Bosnia and Herzegovinian officials

The Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov is paying a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instruction, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Minister.

During the official visit, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov had several meetings with the officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

First up, the Economy Minister was received by the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krišto.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted the parties highlighted the growth dynamics of the economic relation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina and touched on the prospects of potential cooperation.

Also, the meeting discussed the favorable environment created for foreign investments in Azerbaijan.

According to Minister’s tweet, later Mikayil Jabbarov met with Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina Staša Košarac.

At the meeting the parties stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation between two countries, and increasing mutual investments and intensifying direct contacts between the business circles.