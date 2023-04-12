Ombudswoman urges world community to take decisive position to end Armenia’s military provocations

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva appealed to the world community to take a decisive position to end Armenia’s military provocations and restore peace, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman's Office.

The appeal drew attention that on April 11, the Armenian armed forces units once again committed a provocation that broke peace and security in the region by launching intensive fires from their positions located in the direction of the Digh settlement in Gorus District at the opposite positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Lachin District.

The human rights commissioner noted that the fatal provocation is still ongoing.

"Despite repeated calls and statements addressed to the world community regarding Armenia's cessation of military provocations in order to ensure peace and tranquility in the region, the continuation of these provocations once again proves that Armenia is not interested in the peace process and has not given up its aggressive intentions," the statement stressed.

Moreover, the appeal highlighted that Armenia is hindering the peace process in the region by seriously violating the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

It is of note that according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on April 11, at about 16:20, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the settlement of Digh, Gorus region, shelled positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Lachin District. Then the enemy continued to shell Azerbaijani positions using mortars and large-caliber weapons. As a result of the shelling, three Azerbaijani servicemen were martyred and several others wounded.