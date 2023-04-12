12.04.2023
13:10
12 April 2023 [12:33]
Azerbaijani official hails the opening of a new embassy in Tel Aviv
12 April 2023 [12:22]
Azerbaijan dismisses health minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
12 April 2023 [12:14]
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE chairman-in-office
12 April 2023 [11:36]
Police seize Armenian-left ammunition in Fuzuli - Internal Ministry [VIDEO]
12 April 2023 [09:00]
EU mission emboldens the Armenian leadership to resort to new provocation - expert
11 April 2023 [22:40]
Armenian side confirms 4 dead and 6 injuries in its army
11 April 2023 [20:55]
Three Azerbaijani servicemen martyred as a result of Armenian provocation - MoD
11 April 2023 [20:40]
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry: Armenia is not interested in peace process
11 April 2023 [18:47]
Day 121: No blockade observed amidst Lachin road picketing
