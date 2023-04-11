Nakhchivan's Military Prosecutor's Office to be reorganized

Nakhchivan's Military Prosecutor's Office will be reorganized, Azernews reports.

The decision was adopted based on the bill on amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan "On the Prosecutor's Office", which was discussed at today's parliament meeting.

According to the amendments, the office should be reorganized with a change in the order of its subordination.

The institutional reforms that will be implemented as a result of the amendments will lead to an improvement in the structure of the prosecutor's office.