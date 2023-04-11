Azerbaijani deputy defense minister visits USA

Sabina Mammadli

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Air Force Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov paid a visit to the USA, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani official met with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of military cooperation and regional security issues.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the USA Khazar Ibrahim also participated in the meeting.

The United States recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 25, 1991. The countries established their diplomatic relations in the same year. On March 6, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Washington, and on March 16, 1992, the United States opened its embassy in Baku, with Robert Finn as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.



