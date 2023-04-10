Azerbaijan is indebted to great legacy of Heydar Aliyev - Korean columnist writes of Azerbaijan

An article about Azerbaijani culture and multiculturalism was published on The Korea Times news website of South Korea. According to Azernews, the author of the article, Choe Chong, president of Dae-kwang International Co. and director of the Korea-Sweden association, covered the culture, history and art of Azerbaijan, spoke about the archaeological discovery in the ancient city of Gabala of Azerbaijan, including the work of Leyli and Majnun, which are the pearls of Khamsa by the famous poet of Azerbaijan, Nizami Ganjavi.

The author also emphasized the importance of the recent translation of Nizami Ganjavi's Leyli and Majnun into Korean.

"It is heartening to learn that the epic poem "Leyli and Majnun," penned by Nizami Ganjavi (1141-1209), the legendary Azerbaijani poet, philosopher and literary figure from the 12th century, was recently translated into Korean. The publication not only introduces Azerbaijani classical literature to Korean readers but also promotes cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Korea through the awareness and appreciation of Azerbaijani culture and literature in Korean society. In a sense, it is a positive step towards establishing stronger cultural ties between the two nations."

The author of the article, Choe Chong, also noted that Azerbaijan is known in the world for keeping traditions of multiculturalism alive.

"Azerbaijan is widely recognized for its promotion of multiculturalism, which emphasizes religious tolerance and cooperation between different faiths. The country has taken various measures to restore religious and cultural heritage sites that were destroyed in the past.



The country implemented policies and has demonstrated a strong commitment to multiculturalism, celebrating the diversity of its population which includes Azerbaijanis, Turks, Lezgins, Talysh and other minor ethnic groups. Azerbaijan recognizes and acknowledges the significance of its diverse population and considers it an integral part of the country's identity without prejudice. Irrespective of ethnicity, language or religion, Azerbaijan guarantees the rights of all citizens thus promoting social harmony and cohesion among different communities," Chong says.

The article also contains opinions about the influential biography of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the successful policy that constantly moves Azerbaijan forward.

"The remarkable legacy of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2003), the third president of Azerbaijan, cannot be overlooked. He is widely recognized as a powerful leader who led his people through complex historical and political challenges towards independence through indomitable determination. Aliyev's outstanding management skills and patriotism ensured that Azerbaijan achieved remarkable progress in various fields such as socioeconomics, science and technology, politics and culture.



This tremendous leader's extraordinary efforts to restore the country's historical memory and direct innovative energy toward reviving the national spirit provided the Azerbaijani people with a new and strengthened self-awareness. This return to their roots ultimately led to the establishment of an independent nation. As a result, he is known not just as the national leader of the Azerbaijani people but also the founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan.



To turn an independent Azerbaijan into a modern, powerful state with sustainable economic development, Aliyev determined the oil and gas strategy, which would lie at the heart of the fundamental transformation of the future political and economic reforms. To honor his legacy, the Azerbaijan government declared 2023 as "the year of Heydar Aliyev" in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of his birth.



Aliyev's remarkable leadership led Azerbaijan towards independence and prosperity, leaving an indelible mark on the country's statehood. His leadership reminds me of Park Chung-hee, the former president of Korea from 1963 to 1979 who implemented various outstanding economic policies that transformed Korea from a poor, agricultural nation into a modern, industrialized economy. Park's remarkable economic policies are frequently referred to as the "Miracle on the Han River," the author writes in the article.