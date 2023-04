Qabil Ashirov

Two Azerbaijani military personnel are missing in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry stated that the incident took place in the direction of the Shahbuz district. Due to limited visibility and unfavorable weather conditions, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army got lost in the area.

The Defense Ministry noted that the necessary measures are being taken to search for the lost military personnel.