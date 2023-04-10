Trucks belonging to Russian peacekeepers freely pass through protest area

Peaceful protests of the Azerbaijani eco-activists continue on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

So far 4 vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers have passed through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without any hindrance.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of four trucks of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, Azernews reports. Besides, 31 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers have passed through the area during the day.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters



