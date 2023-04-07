Milli Majlis prepares statement over Iranian Parliament

Qabil Ashirov

A commission was established to prepare the response statement of the Milli Majlis to the Iranian parliament, Azernews reports.

Fazail Ibrahimli, the deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis will lead the commission in the preparation of the text of the statement.

The Commission includes Zahid Oruj, Rafael Huseynov, Cavanshir Pashazade, Afat Hasanova, and Kamran Bayramov.

Besides that, The Speaker of The Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova criticized the biased Statement of the Iranian Parliament over the opening of an embassy in Israel by Azerbaijan.

"Iran has never objected to Armenia, which kept Azerbaijani lands under occupation for over 30 years and brutally looted the wealth of Azerbaijan. Iran, which supported Armenia with various means, today is worried about the opening an embassy in Israel,” she said.

In addition, Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is an independent country and it is Azerbaijan’s internal affair to build relations with any country.

"No one has the right to interfere with the sovereign rights of Azerbaijan. We strongly reject the groundless accusations made by the Iranian parliament against our country, we call on the Iranian parliament to stop such provocations against Azerbaijan and refrain from actions that could harm bilateral relations," said Sahiba Gafarova.

We should note that the Iranian Parliament adopted a statement against Azerbaijan over the opening embassy in Israel. The Statement reads about the occupation of Quds, as well as criticizes and threatens Azerbaijan for building bilateral relations with Israel.

However, we should recall that Azerbaijan has sound relations not only with Israel but also with Palestine state.

In addition, always voicing that the vast majority of Azerbaijan's population is Muslim Shia, Iran emphasizes and even requires that Azerbaijan should side with Palestine in the Israeli-Palestine conflict, somehow defying the fact that the Azerbaijani population is Muslim Shia in the Karabakh conflict which Armenians dispelled about one million people from their homelands and kept under occupation the 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands over 30 years.

Further, for demonstrating Iranian support to Armenia against Muslim Azerbaijan, Iran opened the Consulate General in Gapan last year and held several military drills in the Azerbaijani-Iranian borders.



