Azerbaijani & Saudi Arabian FMs discuss cooperation agenda on phone

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, including regional processes during a phone call, Azernews reports.

The ministers conveyed their congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and wished that this blessed month would bring peace, unity and tranquility to the entire Islamic world.

Noting with satisfaction the bilateral relations in different spheres, Bayramov said that mutual visits and contacts play an important role in the development of these relations. He expressed satisfaction with the mutual support and solidarity demonstrated between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Azerbaijani minister also emphasized the importance of Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud's visit to Azerbaijan last year and the consultations held between the two foreign ministries in February of this year.

In turn, Al Saud noted that there is a wide potential for further development of friendly relations between the two countries. Noting the importance of high-level contacts, including mutual visits, the official stressed that such contacts laid the groundwork for entering a qualitatively new stage of relations.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on February 24, 1992. The two countries successfully cooperate in various fields of economy and have fruitful cooperation at international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the OPEC+.

On January 13, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, which will be built by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, was held. After the construction, it is expected to supply 300,000 households, save 220 million cubic meters of gas, and reduce 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions during the year.