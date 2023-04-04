President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish minister of industry and technology [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Varank.

Conveying his congratulations on the production of Türkiye's first indigenous electric car Togg, the head of state hailed the fact that it was brought to Baku, and expressed gratitude to the President of Türkiye in this regard.

The Azerbaijani President described the fact that the second car of this type is in Azerbaijan as a manifestation of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Recalling his yesterday`s meeting with Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, President Ilham Aliyev said that the brotherly country has manufactured high-tech products in the fields of defense industry and civil industry in recent years. The Azerbaijani leader stressed that it was possible thanks to the intelligence, talent and labor of the Turkish people under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and described the launch of Togg production as a good example in this regard.

The head of state congratulated the Turkish President and the friendly and brotherly people of Türkiye on the occasion of all these successes.

Mustafa Varank said that the President and people of Türkiye are proud that the second car of Togg is in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they hailed the development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in various areas, including in the fields of industry and technology, and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.





