Azerbaijani Deputy FM holds political consultation with his Italian counterpart

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and his Italian counterpart Edmondo Chirielli held the next round of political consultations, Azernews reports per the foreign ministry.

The parties discussed the multidimensional strategic partnership between the two countries based on traditional friendship and mutual trust and the prospects of its strengthening, as well as the possibilities of expanding relations in politics, trade-economic, energy, defense and security, transport, logistics, humanitarian, culture, and education spheres.

Furthermore, Khalafov emphasized that the continuation of high-level political dialogue in recent years, the visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, and Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan played a special role in ensuring the current high level of relations.

Besides, the diplomats stressed the importance of the Joint Declaration on strengthening the Multidimensional strategic partnership signed between the two countries in 2020, as well as the signed documents on cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, Khalafov drew attention to the new realities that have arisen in the region in the post-war period, the establishment of lasting peace and stability, the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories, and the active participation of Italian companies in these projects which is a clear example of friendship.

The deputy minister also highlighted the necessity to sign a peace treaty between the two countries, delimit state borders and open communications, and noted that Armenia's non-constructive position and non-fulfillment of its obligations pose a threat to peacebuilding in the South Caucasus.

In turn, Chirielli noted that the rise of bilateral relations to the current level was possible thanks to the political will of the Azerbaijani president. He also added that Azerbaijan has been an important energy supplier for Italy for many years and that Azerbaijan's role in Italy's energy security has increased even more after the launching of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans Adriatic gas pipeline.

He emphasized that numerous Italian companies have been successfully operating in Azerbaijan for many years, noting the importance of the projects implemented by the two countries in ensuring cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

The Italian official also commanded Azerbaijan's efforts toward the establishment of peace in the region. Noting the importance of ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, he stressed that Italy is ready to make appropriate contributions in this regard.

During the political consultations, satisfaction was expressed with the humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, and the crucial role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was emphasized. The importance of the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku and the opening of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Rome in the diversification of bilateral partnership was noted.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 8, 1992. Italy opened its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Azerbaijan in 1997 and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has been functioning since 2003.

Italy was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as an interest in participating in restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.