Defense ministry holds meeting on results of combat trainings in first quote of 2023

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry held the final meeting on the results of the first quarter of the 2023 training year, Azernews reports per the ministry.

The meeting kicked off with the honoring of the memory of martyrs with observing a minute of silence. Then, Azerbaijan's National Anthem was performed.

The meeting discussed the work done during the first quarter of 2023 on increasing the combat capability of the units and the organization of service-combat activities. Furthermore, reports on the accomplished tasks were heard, and the state of combat training, material and technical support, military discipline and troop service was analyzed.

The assessment, attention, and care of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijan Army were emphasized.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the tasks set the the army by Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov regarding the organization of service-combat activity, troops service and combat duty.

The meeting ended with an award ceremony of the well-disciplined distinguished servicemen.