Azerbaijani youth slams Armenian envoy in London: "There is no place for Armenian propaganda here!"

Azerbaijani students and youth strongly protested to the Armenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Varuzhan Nersesyan, at an event entitled "Nagorno-Karabakh: the situation after the 2020 war" organized by Armenian students studying at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), Azernews reports.

According to the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, the founder of the Movement of Azerbaijani Youth in Britain, Gasim Gurbanov, said that members of the Movement had learned in a week about the organization of a meeting with the participation of Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan, Baroness Caroline Cox and English historian and conflictologist Lawrence Broyers, known for their anti-Azerbaijani position.

In an official appeal to the leadership of QMUL, our students stated that it was impossible for Baroness Cox, whose name was defamed by anti-Islamic international organizations in connection with receiving a bribe, to participate in the meeting. In addition, demanding a change in the name of the event due to the lack of an administrative territory in Azerbaijan called Nagorno-Karabakh, they proposed to invite the Azerbaijani ambassador to the meeting and hold a dialogue in order to ensure a balance of information.

"Although we succeeded in getting Baroness Cox removed from the meeting, nevertheless, our other demands remained unanswered. Therefore, all our students consolidated and took part in this meeting," the Movement of Azerbaijani Youth activist said.

According to him, the meeting was attended by a total of 70-80 people, including citizens of various countries, students, faculty and media representatives.

Professor Lawrence Broyers, who spoke first, allegedly wished to demonstrate his impartiality and neutrality on this topic, but the statement about the "humanitarian crisis" disclosed his pro-Armenian position.

The Ambassador of Armenia, seeing the Azerbaijani participants, refrained from using such words as "Artsakh", "Shushi", used a map indicating that Karabakh is located on the territory of Azerbaijan, but his speech about the Karabakh conflict, the Second Karabakh War and the "humanitarian crisis ", which was in the nature of disinformation, caused a protest of Azerbaijani students.

"In order to prevent the Armenians from resorting to provocations, from the very beginning we agreed with our youth that we would behave in cold blood, calmly listen to what was said and ask questions. But when the ambassador said that in the II Karabakh war, those who arrived from Syrian mercenaries, I could not restrain myself. From the place I said to the ambassador in English, "Don't lie to people! Do not say what was not and what you cannot prove! Armenian propaganda cannot be spread here," Gurbanov added.

Interestingly, the security guard at the event refused to comply with the demand of the Armenian moderator to withdraw from the audience a representative of the Azerbaijani youth, who was defending the interests of his country. "I will never forget what position the Armenian moderator found himself in at that moment," he said.

In the part of the event dedicated to questions and answers, the founder of the Azerbaijani Youth Movement, despite all the attempts of the Armenian moderator, managed to ask the Ambassador of Armenia 3 questions.

The first question was: “For 8 years you were an assistant to President Serzh Sargsyan. I would like to recall the words of your president. “Before Khojaly, Azerbaijanis thought that they could joke with us. They thought that the Armenians would not raise a hand against the civilian population, but we broke this stereotype.” Recall that Sargsyan had told this to Thomas de Waal. This has never been refuted before. Did you regret these words of your president, or maybe as a result of the 44-day war in the fall of 2020, was your obscene rhetoric also destroyed?

Then the Armenian Ambassador was asked the following question: “In your speech, you recalled the Helsinki Pact, spoke about international law, the right of this or that “nation” to self-determination. It gives the impression that all of you are innocent and stand up for international law. Did you remember this after 2020? And maybe someone reminded you about this for 30 years? In such a case, where is the implementation of 4 UN resolutions? Where is the opening of the Zangazur corridor? Why are international agreements not performed?"

When our compatriot asked, “You are trying to present your country as humane, I will give you such an opportunity. Is the leadership of Armenia ready to accept 300 thousand Azerbaijani refugees deported from Zangazur in the last years of the last century? President Ilham Aliyev said that the Armenians of Karabakh, who are citizens Azerbaijan will be granted constitutional rights, as well as all citizens of the republic. Is the Armenian leadership ready to provide Azerbaijani refugees from Zangazur with all rights?", the participants of the event witnessed the inability of the Armenian ambassador to answer fair questions.

The Armenian moderator tried to accuse our young compatriot of asking questions out of turn, but he heard the following answer:

"You are wrong, so you are afraid of my questions. If the truth was on your side, then you would never try to silence me. I would address my questions in a civilized manner, and your ambassador would answer them. Therefore, now you are trying to silence the voice of the truth."

Gasim Gurbanov even accepted the offer to meet with the Armenian Ambassador not in front of the camera, but vis-a-vis within the walls of the university. "Coming up to me, the ambassador asked with a grin, they say, are you from the opposition?" When I replied that "I am in opposition only to the enemies of my state," he understood who he was talking to. During the conversation, I came to the conclusion that this 50-year-old man, who has worked in the highest positions for 20 years, is a diplomat with lack of experience. Our conversation reached such a level that the Armenian ambassador was forced to say that "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" and recognize the false statements of the Armenians," Gurbanov added.