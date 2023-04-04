Some international banks finance illegal Armenian military activities in Karabakh

By News Centre

The end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, which is considered as the decisive phase of the protracted Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, with the military and political victory of Azerbaijan led to the fact that the conflict has gone down in history.

However, various circles of some countries are trying to use citizens of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region in different ways to change the new geopolitical realities in the South Caucasus region or to maintain pressure on Baku.

Amid the expansion of dialogue mechanism between Baku and the Armenian minority living in Karabakh, which is currently considered an important stage of the post-conflict period, some political steps are being taken, as well as military and terrorist actions aimed at undermining the reintegration process and discussing the rights and freedoms of citizens of Armenian origin.

The development agency named "We Are Our Mountains", created by Ruben Vardanyan, who came to Karabakh to promote separatism and turn ordinary Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan, is implementing a number of projects in Karabakh under the guise of "humanitarian activities" within the framework of cooperation with Armenia and international organizations.

Among the projects listed on the agency's official website, one of them is aimed at collecting donations for a "Davit Bek" Youth Championship competition, which includes systematic military training and education.

This event, called a sports competition among young people, is planned to be held among boys and girls aged 16-18 from schools the Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city in Karabakh. The total budget of the competition, which is scheduled for January-May of this year, is approximately $212,000. As reported, the purpose of the event is to popularize military topics among young people, to ensure the readiness of young people for combat operations and the formation of experienced combat detachments.

Photo 1. Military training of Armenian schoolchildren.

The preparation of local youth for separatist and terrorist activities under the guise of military sports competition in Karabakh, which is considered the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with international law, is unacceptable. Donations continue to be collected for the project implemented by the "We are Our Mountains" development agency and supported by separatists in Karabakh.

Donations can be made by bank transfer and credit card, and although the main bank account belongs to Armenia’s AMERIABANK, there are also correspondent banks, such as CITIBANK NA and NEW YORK (for transfers in US dollars), RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG and VIENNA (for transfers in euros), as well as RAIFFEISEN BANK MOSCOW (for transfers in Russian rubles).

Photo 2. CITIBANK NA, a partner in illegal military activities.

The participation of global foreign banks, such as CITIBANK NA and RAIFFEISEN BANK, in financing military activities of the separatists in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is an international crime. Also, what these banks are doing is a violation of international rules and corporate ethics. Any banking activity in the territory of Karabakh under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan can be carried out only on the basis of a license issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Any banking operation that does not comply with this condition not only contradicts the legislation of Azerbaijan, but also violates the requirements of the Basel Accords, which reflects the prudential rules of the international banking system. Therefore, the Azerbaijani side considers the activities of these banks and all persons cooperating with them in Karabakh illegal and demands a review of their activities.

Photo 4. Training of POGA, Armenian military organization, with schoolchildren.

Photo 5. Armenian schoolchildren at military exercises.



