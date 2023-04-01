TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson responds his Iranian counterpart's biased remarks

01 April 2023 [13:46] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada has shared a tweet responding to new insinuations of Iran's Nasser Kanaani regarding press briefing within the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Israel, Azernews reports, citing the tweet.
"We explained our position on allegations against Azerbaijan. Main question is why the Iranian side sticks to its systematic pattern of deviation from norm and rationality in judgment. This clearly is a biased approach. Who wants to know the truth can watch the briefing video," the tweet said.

