Woman to be put on trial for insulting French President Macron

A woman in France was arrested for insulting President Emmanuel Macron in her Facebook post, the day before he gave an interview to TF1 television to defend his controversial pension reform that has caused protests all over the country.

According to the sources, she is facing trial for insulting Macron after calling him "filth". The woman faces a fine of 12,000 euros, but not a prison, if she is brought to trial on June 20.

"This piece of filth is going to address you at 1:00 pm... it's always on television that we see this filth," she wrote.

In an interview with local paper, right after she was interrogated, the woman said that she was shocked to see the police that had come to arrest her.

"I asked them if it was a joke, I had never been arrested. I am not public enemy number one. They want to make an example of me," she said.

Months-long protest against pension reform led to social tensions in France, although Macron and his government refuse to give in.