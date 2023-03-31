Azerbaijan, Italy mull defense, energy & security issues

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov met with the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Azernews reports, citing tweets by the Defense Ministry of Italy, and the ambassador.

The meeting discussed the issues of mutual interest, including defense, energy, and security in the regional context, as well as the strengthening of military, industrial, and political relations between the two countries.

“The [email protected] has received the Ambassador of #Azerbaigian @rashadaslan. Cordial discussion on topics of common interest including #difesa, energy and security in the regional context, as well as on strengthening military, industrial and political relations between the two nations,” the Italian Defense Ministry tweeted.

Ambassador Rashad Aslanov posted a tweet about the meeting and noted that he had the honor of meeting with the Italian Defense Minister and thanked Guido Crosetto.

“I had the honor of meeting the Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic @GuidoCrosetto. I wish to thank the Minister for the warm welcome and sincere exchange of views on the extensive bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy,” the ambassador tweeted.