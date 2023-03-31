Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejects Iranian commander's thoughts as absurd, vile defamatory

The commander of the Land Forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kioumars Heydari, has made vile defamatory and slanderous statements regarding Azerbaijan.

K. Heydari, in his absurd thoughts, claims that “Zionist” forces allegedly exist in Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijan used ISIS terrorists brought from Syria during the 44-day Patriotic War, and that they are still in the Azerbaijani territory. Moreover, he stated that Iran will not allow changes on the border with Armenia.

First of all, we declare that the Iranian side's accusations about the presence of any foreign forces in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are unfounded and completely unacceptable. In general, there are no extraneous forces in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We would like to remind K. Heydari that Armenia had been keeping the Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years. As a result of this military aggression, a 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border had also been occupied. However, the Iranian side had never made compromising statements about Armenia. On the contrary, the Iranian-Armenian brotherhood strengthened during this period. And today it is no secret to anyone that if Armenia has two main allies in the world, France is one of them, and Iran is the other.

The Republic of Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity of all countries and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

In response to the accusation that Azerbaijan allegedly used ISIS terrorists during the 44-day Patriotic War, we declare that the glorious Azerbaijan Army single-handedly liberated the occupated territories and signed a triumphal chronicle. This claim is nothing more than an absurd accusation and slander. It is ironic and ridiculous that this accusation was made by a high-ranking military officer of a state that supports terrorism and whose name is known for committing terrorist acts in various countries around the world.