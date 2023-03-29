Magnificent carpets demonstrated within European Artistic Crafts Days

Laman Ismayilova

Magnificent Azerbaijani carpets have been demonstrated at NUR Art House within the European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) initiative.

The main goal of the exhibition is to promote the art and schools of carpet weaving, which are closely connected with the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the way of life, and the ancient traditions of its people, Azernews reports.

Before the opening ceremony, the deputy head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, and representative of the World Crafts Council Europe in Azerbaijan Sona Guliyeva said that Azerbaijan joined the European Days of Artistic Crafts for the first time.

"Traditionally, at the beginning of spring, events are held in European countries as part of the European Crafts Days. This year, we are holding it for the first time in Baku, as we joined the World Crafts Council Europe at the end of 2022. Every year, member countries host events dedicated to crafts for one week. Now we decided to hold an exhibition dedicated to carpets, as they are an integral part of our culture, and history and occupy a significant place in the heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The exhibition includes modern carpets, for example, the author of one of them is Faig Ahmad, who is well-known not only in our country but also abroad. Classic and antique carpets are also demonstrated in the gallery," said Sona Guliyeva.

Speaking at the opening, head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov stressed that European Days of Artistic Crafts were established in 2002.

"As part of the European Days of Artistic Crafts, exhibitions are held at the same time in different European countries. Last year, the Arts Council Azerbaijan became a member of the World Crafts Council Europe, which gave us the opportunity to join this initiative and hold an exhibition," Mammadov said.

In his speech, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko expressed his gratitude to Roya Tagiyeva for holding the event in such a wonderful exhibition space as the NUR Art House as well as for organizing the exposition to the head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

Peter Michalko noted that the exhibition reflects the Azerbaijani culture, samples of traditional art are demonstrated here, and visitors can see both ancient and modern carpets.

In her speech, NUR Art House director, Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Arts, and the exhibition curator Prof Roya Tagiyeva emphasized that the exhibition shows the ancient history and traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, as well as samples of classical and modern carpets.

The carpet exhibition featured numerous examples of classical and modern design carpets, belonging to different schools of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan. The exhibits aroused great interest among art lovers.

Recall that the exhibition will last until April 2. Masterclasses on carpet weaving will be organized as part of the event.

Noting that the Days of Artistic Crafts were established in 2002 at the initiative of the French government. Since 2012, they have been called European Crafts Days (EACD).

They were organized by the National Institute of Arts (INMA) and were the first international event dedicated to crafts, held every year in early spring.

Craft studios open their doors to the public, while craftsmen, educational institutions, and museums hold outdoor exhibitions. There are 24 countries participating in EACD 2023.

