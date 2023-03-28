We are opening a road from Goygol District to Eastern Zangezur - Ilham Aliyev

We are rebuilding the Kalbajar-Lachin road and many tunnels will be built, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“Most of our tunnels are located in Kalbajar and Lachin Districts, and the length of the tunnel passing under Mount Murov will be about 12km. So we are opening a road from Goygol District to Eastern Zangezur. At the same time, the construction of the Gubadli-Lachin road is in full swing,” the president noted.