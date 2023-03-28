President: More than 1,000 people will be settled in Zabukh & over 300 in Sus villages

A mosque will be built in the city of Lachin by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. I personally laid the foundation of the mosque while I was in Lachin, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“In parallel with this, we have started the process of completely rebuilding the villages of Zabukh and Sus. More than 1,000 people will be settled in the village of Zabukh and more than 300 in the village of Sus,” the president underlined.

“A completely new village is being built for the residents of Zabukh village,” the president added.



