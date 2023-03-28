President: Azerbaijan will ensure comfortable living for former IDPs returning to Lachin

President Ilham Aliyev received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region. In a meeting, the Azerbaijani President spoke about future prospects of work and the return of the former IDPs to the region.

"Lachin district is one of the largest districts of our country. The district has tremendous potential. Of course, former IDPs who will return to Lachin district should live comfortably in Lachin, and the state of Azerbaijan will make sure this is the case," the President said.

“Lachin district was under occupation for 28 years, and during this period, almost the entire infrastructure of the district was destroyed by Armenia. Great damage was caused to the environment. In general, as a result of illegal exploitation of our forest fund, 60,000 hectares of our forests were destroyed, cut, looted and sold by the Armenians. A large part of that is made up of the forests of Lachin district,” President Ilham Aliyev added.



