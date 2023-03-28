Iftar - fast-breaking meal - arranged in Moscow on behalf of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva

Laman Ismayilova

A Day of Azerbaijan was marked and iftar - a fast-breaking meal - was arranged in Moscow on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Over 1,500 people, including public figures, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Muslims from various nationalities attended the events at the Tent of Ramadan, opened at the Memorial Mosque on Poklonnaya Hill with the organization of the Moscow-based Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of the Russian Federation and with the support of the Russian Spiritual Administration of Muslims.

Tent of Ramadan is an annual social and charitable project that takes place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On the initiative of Vice President Leyla Aliyeva, the Russian office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has taken part in the charitable project since 2006.

This year, the events were dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

On behalf of the Mufti of Moscow, Chief Imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque Ildar Alyautdinov, a letter of thanks was presented to Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for her high appreciation of religious and spiritual values.

Deputy Mufti of Moscow Marat Khazrat Arslanov expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, adding that these cultural evenings were very eventful. He stressed that the guests of the events got acquainted with the Azerbaijani culture and showed a keen interest in visiting the country.

Next, Khazrat Arslanov presented the Al-Fakhr Order of Honor to the Chairman of the Moscow-based Ahli-Beyt religious organization, Nizami Baloglanov, on behalf of the Russian Spiritual Administration of Muslims.

Director of the Muslim school under the Risalat religious community in Moscow Anas Hazrat Mammadov congratulated everyone on the holy month and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for hosting the event.

Various videos were screened as part of the events. The videos provided insight into Azerbaijani history, culture, and traditions.

Buta Trio mesmerized the guests with magnificent mugham music, well-known as one of the most valuable treasures of the spiritual culture of the Azerbaijani people.

Students of the Muslim school presented theatrical scenes about the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

Before the iftar, verses from the Holy Koran and the evening prayer were read. Then, the Muslims tasted Azerbaijani traditional dishes and pastries.



