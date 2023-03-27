Israeli president congratulates his Azerbaijani counterpart

Qabil Ashirov

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the presentation of the letters of credence of the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Israeli president.

He noted the event as an important milestone in the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations which dates back 30 years.

“I congratulate the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev @azpresident on the presentation of the letters of credence of the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel, @MammadovMukhtar! This appointment is an important milestone as we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations,” the Israeli President tweeted.

Moreover, first Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov posted a tweet to say that he is honored and proud to present his credentials to the Israeli president.

“I am honored & proud to present my Credentials to the President of the State of Israel as the 1st Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the ambassador tweeted.



