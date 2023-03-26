Caucasus Spiritual leader meets OIC Secretary General

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, who is on an official visit to the country at the invitation of Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, has met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha.

During the meeting, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade emphasized that the OIC unequivocally supports Azerbaijan’s fair position on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict that has been going on for many years. He noted that Azerbaijan maintained close cooperation with the OIC on interreligious and intercultural dialogue and hosted a number of prestigious international events in this field. “The recent conference on the global fight against Islamophobia held in Baku is a clear evidence of this,” Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade emphasized.

The OIC Secretary General hailed President Ilham Aliyev’s exceptional services in strengthening of Islamic solidarity adding that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in this field. Hissein Brahim Taha underlined that the OIC General Secretariat is determined to further develop relations with the Caucasus Muslims Office and other relevant institutions of Azerbaijan.