Day 103: Eco-activists chant slogans on environmental protection near Shusha

By Azernews





The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha has been going on for the 103th straight day.

The rally participants are protesting against Armenia's illicit mineral resource exploitation, Azernews reports.

Eco-activists and young volunteers are chanting slogans like "Azerbaijan is awake, it supports its wealth!", "Stop environmental crime!", etc.

Recall that following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the Gizilbulagh gold deposit and the Damirli copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving in the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.