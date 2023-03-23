Russian diplomat opined issue of Western Azerbaijanis' return to their lands

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has commented on the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands.

The diplomat emphasized that this issue can be resolved only between the parties.

"This topic is very sensitive. It should be considered in the dialogue between the parties themselves in the context of reconciliation of the two peoples. The basis of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level. It also covers humanitarian issues. The main task for today is the consistent implementation by Baku and Yerevan of all the provisions of the aforementioned agreements," Zakharova said during a weekly briefing.

Recall that earlier, the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In the letter it was noted that, the Community of Western Azerbaijan has developed a concept of safe and dignified return, based on international law.

So, the community intends to carry out the return process only peacefully and prefers negotiations in this case. In this context, the Community conveys its position to international organizations and states through political and diplomatic channels. Undoubtedly, an important part of the return process, which should be carried out at the political level, should be the dialogue with the Armenian authorities.