Iranian provocation: regime is trying to turn the South Caucasus into hotbed of terrorism

Elnur Enveroglu

Iran's provocations against Azerbaijan continue unabated. The regime in Tehran, which has always appeared to be biased towards Azerbaijan, this time came out with a short cartoon-like video. In the background, by playing the sound of Turkish President Erdogan where he recites the poem ‘they separated Araz’, Iran’s pro-regime trolls show the attack of Iranian-made Shahed drones on Azerbaijan over Araz river. Iran’s such a cheap action shows once again that the regime is deeply worried about the unbreakable unity of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, and even could not recover from the impact of a piece of poetry told by President Erdogan.

Sharing the same DNA with its brother Armenia

However, Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions do not end there. Earlier this week, in his tweet about Novruz congratulatory message, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian’s introducing the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi as an Iranian, i.e. Persian poet, was of another anger-evoking and imposturous act of Tehran.

“Novruz is a tiding of hope and a moment of victory. In the words of the Iranian poet Nizami, we learn from the blossoming of trees in spring: "Let's make a choice and work hard until spring blooms in the tree". Good days are ahead. Happy Novruz holiday in 1402. The most pleasant with wishes," Abdullahian said in his tweet.

It is of interest that earlier, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasir Kanani, had made a similar comment with such an unthinkable claim.

However, despite the fact that there are serious facts about Nizami Ganjavi, as can be seen from his pseudonym, Iranian officials tirelessly keep calling "Nizami as a Persian poet". With this behavior, Iran could demonstrate a better example of their DNAs that hereditary connects them with their brothers - the Armenians, who are adept at falsifying history and adopting the culture of others.

Games of Iran’s terrorist IRGC

And finally, the next provocation became headline news with false information spread by the social media outlets affiliated to the terrorist organization Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - SEPAH about the shooting of 2 Russian soldiers by the Azerbaijani army. Of course, the goal is to completely derail the already tense relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and to keep our country under pressure from all sides in the region.

It is interesting that the timing of this provocation by the IRGC was not accidental. The information spread in a short time coincided with the meeting of the Chinese President and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin on that day.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and inquired about the situation in the Lachin-Khankendi road, and President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, said that there was no blockade on the road, that the Armenians were just manipulating in this matter. President Aliyev also brought to the attention of the other side that Armenia had finally given up on their obligations to open the Zangazur road, which is not a pleasure to Iran.

Undoubtedly, after Ilham Aliyev's comments, Blinken's statement that they would try to conclude a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan indicated that the United States would strengthen its South Caucasus policy in the near future. Given China’s decision to bring closer its relations with Russia, it is not surprising that US officials are focusing on the South Caucasus. Regarding the provocation of Iran, it is understood that Iran is trying to prevent the West from bringing the region under its influence, and it is also aiming to bring Azerbaijan and Russia against each other.

Thus, instead of serving the principles of neighborhood and partnership with Azerbaijan in the region, Iran tirelessly supports the increase of tension in the region. Sometimes calling Zangazur the heart of Iran, and sometimes calling Armenia its red line, instead of being ashamed of its terrorist acts, Iran is trying to turn the South Caucasus into a nest of terror. Instead of investigating the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, the regime blatantly disrespects the history, culture and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It seems that the regime in Iran does not want to become a state, and on the contrary, it wants the West, Israel and brother Turkiye to hover over its head like a dark cloud.



