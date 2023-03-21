Aide to First VP: Azerbaijan urges Armenia to get back to the negotiation table [VIDEO]

Azerbaijan urges Armenia to get back to the negotiation table, not to engage in manipulation of international public opinion, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with France 24.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan has proposed a peace agreement to be signed with Armenia on the basis of the fundamental norms and principles of international law.

“Of course, respect for each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders is one of these principles. We appreciate any assistance we can get or facilitation to overcome the existing remaining difficulties between us and Armenia in order to be able to sign the peace treaty, the draft of which has been submitted to Armenia almost a year ago. US efforts are very much welcome, because thanks to these efforts, Secretary Blinken invited and gathered President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan in Munich in February in order to reiterate US commitment to help the two countries to find peace finally. There is also another player, which is the EU led by President of the European Council Charles Michel who had initiated the trilateral Brussels platform of peace. During a short period of time four times President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan met in Brussels and produced certain positive results,” said Elchin Amirbayov.

He pointed out that unfortunately, since last November, Armenia has been blocking all attempts to gather again to discuss.

“Instead of getting together with the Azerbaijani negotiators to talk about the details of the peace agreement, they have been engaging in this diplomacy by correspondence when they send their comments on our draft by post. I think that all diplomats would agree that the best way to sort out differences is around the table in a physical presence. So, we do hope and we urge Armenia to get back to the negotiation table, and not to engage in the manipulation of international public opinion. What is happening on the Lachin road is the result of the violation by Armenia of the provisions of the Trilateral statement on ceasefire signed by President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Pashinyan in November 2020,” he said.

Below is the full interview with the Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan: