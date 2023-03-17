Armenia carried out Armenization of the historical lands of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani spokesperson

Sabina Mammadli

Armenian Foreign Ministry aims to cover up the occupation policy implemented by Armenia in nearly 30 years, as well as the current and future provocations against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

"Presenting the facts of the purposeful destruction of hundreds of our cities and villages, historical and religious monuments by Armenia during the 30-year occupation; the plundering of our natural resources; the disappearance of nearly 4,000 of our citizens and the discovery of mass graves; Armenia's continued mine threats; failure to completely remove the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan contrary to territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as commitments undertaken within the Trilateral Statement; obstructing the opening of the Zangazur corridor; ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani population in Armenia and the demand for the safe and dignified return of the Western Azerbaijan Community to their native lands, as a "territorial claim" and "preparation for aggression" against Armenia, is completely groundless," the official said in a statement.

Moreover, Hajizada underlined the hypocrisy behind a country like Armenia, which carried out “Armenization” of the historical lands of Azerbaijan, to now present Azerbaijan's use of the term Western Azerbaijan Community as a violation of international law

He also highlighted that Armenia has no moral right to talk about the rights of internally displaced persons and refugees after Azerbaijan liberated its native lands, where Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing against almost 1 million Azerbaijanis, depriving them of the right to return to their homes for 30 years of occupation.

Furthermore, the spokesperson remarked that Azerbaijan is already taking steps toward the reintegration of Armenian residents living in its territory and has proposed to hold the next meeting with Armenian residents in Baku. However, he added that Armenia has rejected the dialogue proposal of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

"This is an indication that Armenia is not interested in peace and stability in the region and is conducting a duplicitous policy. Azerbaijani side will take all necessary steps within the framework of international law against any provocation by Armenia," the statement finalized.



