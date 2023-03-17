UN delegation inspects restoration process in Agdam - “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”

Sabina Mammadli

A UN delegation got acquainted with territories where the restoration work is being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated Agdam District, Azernews reports.

During the tour, the guests were briefed about the progress of restoration work and further plans for the construction of a residential complex, a mugham center, a museum, and other facilities in the district.

They were also informed that the ruins in the destroyed city center are planned to be left as an open-air memorial.

The UN representatives are on a visit to Azerbaijan's Aghdam where they attended strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event was attended by more than 35 government officials and UN representatives. Measures were discussed to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by Azerbaijan, the reconstruction work in the liberated territories, environmental protection, and efficient use of water resources.

A tree-planting action was held by the participants in the city of Agdam within the framework of the Heydar Aliyev Year.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution to the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution to the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

“Azerbaijan is restoring life in vast areas Armenia has completely destroyed. We are building nine new cities and initially more than 300 villages and towns from scratch. This is a rare and unprecedented model of post-conflict reconstruction by a national government using its own financial resources. In 2021-2022, the state of Azerbaijan spent about $4bn on reconstruction in liberated areas. This year, we plan to allocate at least $1.7bn,” the Azerbaijani president said in Ankara.



