Azerbaijani FM delivers speech at meeting of OTS

Qabil Ashirov

On March 16, 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Ankara, Turkiye, and delivered a speech Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the extraordinary Summit of the OTS, which will be held today at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, aims to show solidarity with brotherly Turkiye after the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, 2023.

He mentioned that despite the fact that these earthquakes, which are a major disaster and tragedy of the century, caused tens of thousands of casualties, a great destruction, and humanitarian problems, the powerful Turkish nation and Turkiye will cope with the consequences of the earthquake with dignity as soon as possible.

He emphasized that Turkic peoples, who share their joys as well as their pains together, have demonstrated a rare example of solidarity even in these bitter days.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake, sending search and rescue teams and humanitarian aid in a short period of time by the international community, including OTS members and observer states, is of great moral importance. In this regard, Azerbaijan, which has been with brother Turkiye since the first moment of the disaster, will continue to support Turkiye in the reconstruction of the devastated areas.

He pointed out that according to the instructions of the Azerbaijani President, all relevant institutions of Azerbaijan have provided assistance to Turkiye in an operational manner, and in this context, humanitarian aid was sent from Azerbaijan with rescue and medical personnel, field hospitals, dozens of planes and hundreds of trucks.

He also spoke about the importance of cooperation between the member states in the field of emergency preparedness and response measures against the background of the natural disaster, including the strengthening of joint activities, and noted the importance of the practical implementation of the road map for the creation of the Civil Defense Mechanism of the OTS.

Azerbaijani FM said that over the past years since the establishment of the OTS, the strengthening of cooperation between the member states of the Organization in various fields, including political, economic, trade, transport, and communications, as well as the increase of the institution's international reputation, has been noted with satisfaction. In this regard, it was pointed out that Uzbekistan's chairmanship of OTS will serve to further strengthen the Organization.

It is of note that the events in the region and the world have increased the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and communications, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the creation of new transport infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the start of the Zangazur corridor. In this regard, confidence was expressed that these efforts of Azerbaijan, which will create conditions for using the transit potential of the Middle Corridor, will in turn make an important contribution to the strengthening of regional peace and security.

Foreign ministers of OTS member countries also spoke at the Council of Foreign Ministers, and documents and draft political declarations to be approved by the leaders of the countries were reviewed at the Summit.