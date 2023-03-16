Second day of int’l conference to combat Islamophobia kicks off in Baku

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The international conference on the topic “Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New global and transnational challenges” continues for the second day in Baku, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the conference, Professor of Sociology and Muslim Studies at the Canadian Wilfrid Laurier University Jasmin Zine stressed that Islamophobia has reached incredible proportions, noting that Muslim women are used in a political context.

"Women wearing the hijab are considered undesirable citizens in Western society. Muslim women are perceived as a threat to the West," she said.

The event dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is marked on March 15 around the world, is being jointly organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the Center for International Relations Analysis and the G20 Interfaith Forum.

The conference's main purpose is to provide an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference is attended by scientists, international experts, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, discussing various approaches to combat Islamophobia, manifestations of Islamophobia in some European countries, and in the world media.



