Aghdam plays host to strategic consultations over Azerbaijan-UN partnership

By Azernews





A round-table meeting was held in Agdam to have strategic consultations and discuss important processes and initiatives, as well as advanced approaches to the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Azernews reports.

The heads of the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Health, the State Committees on Urban Planning and Architecture, Family, Women and Children's Issues, the Demining Agency, special representatives of the Azerbaijani president, the employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, as well as heads of offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan participated at the event.

The meeting heard that continuous work is being done in Azerbaijan in the direction of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals approved by the UN. Major restoration and reconstruction projects carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are of great importance as part of these efforts.

The discussions heard that Azerbaijan achieves its development goals primarily by using internal potential and opportunities, and at the same time, multilateral international cooperation mechanisms. This cooperation covers various areas that are important for Azerbaijan, including environmental protection, health care, agricultural development, and other issues.

Moreover, it was underlined that it is important to organize the issues of economic sustainability, humanitarian demining, and socio-economic reintegration of territories in the liberated territories within the framework of the Great Return, which is one of the main priorities for Azerbaijan, taking into account the existing experience in the world.

The measures implemented by Azerbaijan in the said directions are highly appreciated at the international level. Some leading international organizations, including the UN, welcomed the initial stage of restoration and reconstruction activities. In the near future, it is expected to expand cooperation in the relevant areas in this direction.

It was emphasized that today's event was held as a continuation of the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-UN partnership organized in Shusha last year.

In addition, the meeting discussed the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, the return of IDPs, and the application of international experience in this process.

Also, opinions were exchanged in the field of applying the recovery needs assessment methodology, which is a joint post-crisis mechanism of the UN, the World Bank, and the European Union in Azerbaijan.

To recap, a tree-planting action was held by the participants in the city of Aghdam within the framework of the Heydar Aliyev Year.