Azerbaijan & USA discuss prospects of military coop

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister Col-Gen Karim Valiyev and Deputy Director for Planning, Strategy, and Capabilities of the US European Command Brig Gen Edward Vaughan discussed the prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the USA, Azernews reports.

The delegation led by the US guest visited the Alley of Martyrs and honored the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Valiyev informed his interlocutor about the reforms, carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the work done in the liberated territories, and the current situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and in the Karabakh economic region.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the positive results achieved in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including the current state of relations between the Oklahoma National Guard and the Azerbaijan Army.

In turn, Vaughan expressed gratitude for the contribution of the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army to the Resolute Support non-combat mission in Afghanistan and highlighted the importance of developing the current cooperation.

The United States recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 25, 1991. The countries established their diplomatic relations in the same year. On March 6, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Washington, and on March 16, 1992, the United States opened its embassy in Baku, with Robert Finn as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.