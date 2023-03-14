Azerbaijani President sends appeal to participants of XXVI Eurasian Economic Summit [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an appeal to the participants of the XXVI Eurasian Economic Summit.

Dear participants of the Summit,

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit organized by “Marmara Group” Strategic and Social Research Foundation.

This year's meeting coincides with a painful period for brotherly Türkiye. I remember the victims of the earthquake with a great sense of sadness and inform you that the people and the state of Azerbaijan, as always, stand with brotherly Türkiye in these difficult days like one heart and one fist. Azerbaijan mobilized resources at all levels to help Türkiye from the very first day and demonstrated tremendous solidarity. Our support in the process of eliminating the consequences of the disaster will be continued. I am sure that strong and powerful Türkiye will overcome these difficulties with dignity.

Natural disasters are beyond human control and demonstrate again just how much people, nations and states need each other's support and solidarity. In this regard, this year's Eurasian Economic Summit being held under the motto of “End hopelessness and start cooperation!” has an important symbolic meaning.

Unfortunately, the mechanisms that should regulate interstate relations in the world have become weaker and confidence in the supremacy of international law has diminished. Wars, geopolitical conflicts and the energy crisis occurring at the same time with them are the results of the decline of the system of international relations. Within this new global configuration, the role of an influential and determined state like Türkiye in ensuring order, maintaining cooperation and a sustainable development environment is of exceptional importance.

Today, Azerbaijan and Türkiye as two brotherly countries and strategic allies are creating new historical realities in the region, making continuous contributions to peace, security and cooperation in the Eurasian space through joint decisions and global projects. The strength of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity is a guarantee of a just peace in the region. At the same time, our countries are reliable partners playing a strategic role in European energy security.

Year 2023 in the history of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unshakable unity is marked by the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye and the birth of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. Today, our interstate relations, based on the philosophies of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, “Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, and its sorrow is ours too” and of Heydar Aliyev “One nation in two states”, serve as an example for the whole world.

I am sure that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, established at the highest level by the will of our brotherly peoples, will be further enriched with new achievements and our joint activities will contribute to the process of political and economic integration in Eurasia by turning international initiatives into reality.

I believe that the discussions you will conduct within the framework of this prestigious event will be beneficial for deepening the relations of partnership between countries covering a large geography and for identifying new opportunities for cooperation for the benefit of humanity.

I wish the Summit the best of luck.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 March 2023