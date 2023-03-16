US Spokesperson concerns over Iranian provocation on border with Azerbaijan

Sabina Mammadli

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price expressed concern over the latest Iranian provocation on the border with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Price remarked that Iran has long been a malign actor in the region, that is engaged in activities that threaten its neighbors both near and far.

"So we watch these types of tensions with concern. Our approach has been to invest in our engagement with Azerbaijan, with Armenia in the South Caucasus to create a South Caucasus region that is more stable, that is less prone to conflict, that is less prone to tension,” he added.

To recap, an Iranian military aircraft made a non-stop flight along the Azerbaijan-Iran state border from the direction of Zangilan district to Bilasuvar district and backwards from 09:44 to 10:26 (GMT+4) on March 11, 2023.



